PBBM, VP Sara likely to attend Sinulog 2023 at SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) executive director Elmer “Jojo” Labella hinted that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte may attend the “One Cebu Island Sinulog 2023” at the South Road Properties (SRP) on January 15, next year.

The country’s two top officials will be among the VIPs expected to witness the return of the physical celebration of one of the grandest festivals in the country after a two-year hiatus.

“Honestly, what I have heard of is that he (Marcos) is coming. And I think there was already a confirmation. He was invited, of course, I believe he accepted the invitation to come during the festivities,” Labella said when asked during a news forum on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Labella is also positive that Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia will participate in next year’s Sinulog.

“She never missed a Sinulog. In fact, even with the virtual Sinulog, naa jud to siya because during the past two years, during the pandemic, virtual man ta unya ang mga opening of course, didto ra sa sulod sa Fort San Pedro, the governor really joined, which we really appreciated it,” she added.

Meanwhile, Labella also assured that there will be sufficient parking areas for those who will bring their own vehicles during the event. He said there are vacant lots available, especially near Pond A.

Furthermore, the SFI executive director said four access points or outlets are currently being planned and gradually constructed to serve the Sinulog 2023 participants and spectators.

“Dunay about four separate outlets going to highway Tagunol, duna say going to… basta four access ni. Going to Mambaling nga i-open sad nila,” he said.

As to transportation, Labella said a mall at the SRP has made a proposal to have bus stations for the bus units that they will field on that day.

Several motorcycle-hailing platforms also, he said, expressed the intention to put up their services to cater to the commuting public in the area during Sinulog 2023. /rcg

