P7.6M worth of ‘shabu’ seized in drug busts in cities of Cebu, Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of P7.6 million worth of suspected shabu was seized during separate buy-bust operations in the cities of Cebu and Talisay on Thursday, November 25, 2022.

The biggest drug haul among the three operations was in Barangay Buhisan, wherein four men were arrested with 700 grams of suspected shabu worth P4.7 million.

Personnel of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas identified the suspects as Joselito Tabalino, 38, a resident of Barangay Buhisan; Charles Bacalla, 28; Danny Montemor, 19, and his uncle Maximo Montemor Jr., 33, residents of Barangay Tisa.

Two hours later after the Buhisan bust, personnel of the Intelligence Unit of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), also arrested two men with 405 grams of suspected shabu worth P2.7 million in Barangay San Nicolas Proper.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Allan Madrid Rosario, chief of CCPO-CIU, identified these two men as Reymundo Olasco, 28, and his cohort Glanes Agusto, 26, both residents of Barangay Duljo Fatima.

Rosario identified Olasco as a high-value individual in terms of illegal drugs.

In Talisay City, three men were arrested in Barangay Lagtang with 25.6 grams of suspected shabu worth P174,080.

Suspects were identified as Cyrus Cabras, Ferdinando Dela Serna, and Waren Caballero, all residents of Barangay Lagtang.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, said that the subject started his involvement in illegal drug trade since 2018.

Caballes said that Cabras could allegedly dispose of 50 grams of suspected shabu per week in Barangay Lagtang and neighboring villages in Talisay City.

