PH to have hot, humid weather — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — A large part of the country will experience hot and humid weather on Monday due to the easterlies, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

“Sa malaking bahagi ng bansa ay naaapektuhan ng easterlies. Ito ‘yung mainit na hangin galing sa dagat Pasipiko kaya ngayong araw medyo mainit na panahon ang mararanasan natin sa malaking bahagi ng bansa,” Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said in the daily weather update.

(The easterlies — the hot winds from the Pacific — will affect a large part of the country, bringing in humid weather in the country.)

Pagasa is not monitoring any low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and because of this, many parts of the Philippines, especially in Luzon will experience fair weather, Aurelio added.

However, isolated rains and thunderstorms may still be expected in the eastern part of Luzon, especially in Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quirino, Quezon and the Bicol Region.

Meanwhile, the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will bring cloudy skies with isolated rains over Eastern Visayas and Caraga region, Aurelio said.

He added that the northeast monsoo, or “amihan,” which brings cool weather, is not yet affecting the Philippines.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas are:

Laoag: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 25 degrees Celsius

Metro Manila: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 21 to 29 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

According to Pagasa, light to moderate winds from northeast to east will prevail across the whole country, coupled with slight to moderate coastal waters.

