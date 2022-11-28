PH to have hot, humid weather — Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines — A large part of the country will experience hot and humid weather on Monday due to the easterlies, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.
“Sa malaking bahagi ng bansa ay naaapektuhan ng easterlies. Ito ‘yung mainit na hangin galing sa dagat Pasipiko kaya ngayong araw medyo mainit na panahon ang mararanasan natin sa malaking bahagi ng bansa,” Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said in the daily weather update.
(The easterlies — the hot winds from the Pacific — will affect a large part of the country, bringing in humid weather in the country.)
Pagasa is not monitoring any low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and because of this, many parts of the Philippines, especially in Luzon will experience fair weather, Aurelio added.
However, isolated rains and thunderstorms may still be expected in the eastern part of Luzon, especially in Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quirino, Quezon and the Bicol Region.
Meanwhile, the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will bring cloudy skies with isolated rains over Eastern Visayas and Caraga region, Aurelio said.
He added that the northeast monsoo, or “amihan,” which brings cool weather, is not yet affecting the Philippines.
Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas are:
Laoag: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 16 to 25 degrees Celsius
Metro Manila: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 21 to 29 degrees Celsius
Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius
According to Pagasa, light to moderate winds from northeast to east will prevail across the whole country, coupled with slight to moderate coastal waters.
