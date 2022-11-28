Cebu province’s P20B budget for 2023 approved

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The P20.15 billion budget of the Capitol’s executive department for 2023 has been approved unanimously on Monday, Nov. 28.

The Provincial Board, during its regular session on Monday, passed on third and final reading the proposal of Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia to allocate P20,150,000,000 in public funds as their budget for next year.

Board Member Glenn Anthony Soco of the 6th District confirmed that the legislative body did not raise any objections or concerns when the budget proposal went through its final reading on Monday.

It took only for the Provincial Board approximately four weeks to tackle and review the proposed P20.15 billion budget.

“The Board did not find any more reason to prolong its approval. The timely approval of the budget also allows us focus on other important items to take care of,” Soco added.

The budget hearing officially began last Nov. 6. Despite a short and almost heated discussion over technicalities, the Provincial Board approved it during its first reading.

Garcia sought a higher budget for 2023, up by 10.11 percent compared to the P18.3 billion allotted this year.

This includes the P10 billion Annual Investment Plan which the Provincial Development Council last September.

Receiving the largest chunk of the proposed budget would be the improvement and expanding of infrastructure in the province, amounting to a total of P12,427,206,174.29.

These included roads, bridges, water supply facilities, and upgrading Cebu’s existing hospitals.

The governor also wants to allocate close to P500 million to sustain her administration’s existing livelihood and skills programs such as the Sugbo Negosyo, Sugbusog, Sugbo Kahanas, and the Enhanced Countryside Development (ECD).

/dbs