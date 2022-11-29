DSWD-7 intensifies convergence of services through Lambigit Convergence Activity

The Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office VII (DSWD-7) will conduct a convergence activity called “Lambigit,” a Cebuano word for involvement, on November 29, 2022.

This is one way of intensifying the convergence of the three big-ticket programs of the department, namely the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS), and the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

The SLP will distribute a total of P6,435,000.00 to the 18 Sustainable Livelihood Program Associations (SLPAs) from Lapu-Lapu City in Hoops Dome, an indoor arena in Lapu-Lapu City.

The beneficiaries were endorsed by the Lapu-Lapu City Government and underwent the SLP’s process of selection through name matching and validation.

The seed capital fund that the beneficiaries receive will be used as start-up capital for their businesses. A total of Php 6.5 million will be released during the payout.

Meanwhile, the KALAHI-CIDSS will hold a 3-day Community Volunteer’s Forum for all twenty-seven (27) community volunteers from Cebu province in the Golden Valley Hotel in Cebu City.

These are the best volunteers from the 27 municipalities in Cebu Province. They were selected to share their transformative experience and promote their advocacies for community-driven development (CDD) institutionalization.

The Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa Program (BP2P) of the KALAHI-CIDSS will also conduct a ceremonial payout for the beneficiaries of the Livelihood Settlement Grant (LSG), worth P50,000 per family, one of the assistance packages to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic who returned to their province to start anew. In 2022, 50 family beneficiaries received assistance amounting to a total of P2,500,000.

In the afternoon, a total of 336 households that are now self-sufficient will graduate from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), and a ceremonial graduation will be held at the Mandaue Sports and Cultural Complex in Mandaue City.

The graduates are already self-sufficient, or at level 3, based on the Social Welfare Development Indicator (SWDI) conducted by the DSWD. To be considered a self-sufficient household, the beneficiary should have a sustained income at the time of graduation and be able to cope with their daily needs.

The 336 4Ps graduates come from the 28 local government units of Cebu, namely; Alcantara, Alcoy, Alegria, Asturias, Badian, Balamban, Bantayan, Barili, Boljoon, Borbon, Cebu City, City of Bogo, City of Talisay, Consolacion, Cordova, Dalaguete, Dumanjug, Lapu-Lapu City, Malabuyoc, Medellin, Moalboal, Ronda, Samboan, San Francisco, San Remigio, Santa Fe, Sogod, and Tabogon.

“We hope to sustain the gains in poverty alleviation by further engaging our partner-beneficiaries and linking them to other partner stakeholders like national government agencies, local government units, and civil society organizations,” said DSWD-7 Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero.

