Rama to give Christmas bonus to JO city hall employees

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said job order employees of the city hall will be given a Christmas “bonus.”

Rama made the pronouncement during the commemoration program for the 159th birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio at Plaza Independencia on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Rama also said that he plans to write to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. to make the giving of Christmas incentives even to job order employees legal.

“Unsa may ihatag nato diha sa job order? Naa? Sa tinuod, naa sad. Pero, as the president of the League of Cities of the Philippines, I am writing to the president to think about a memorandum circular or an executive order so that we can legitimize,” he said

Rama, however, did not disclose the amount of the said financial incentive.

He also said they are still finalizing the guidelines for this.

“Ang gobyerno naa na sya’y set up. If there is what we call surplus, then we can declare, surplus then bonus,” he told reporters on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

The Cebu City Council approved during the last week of October the Supplemental Budget No. 3.

The budget includes regular and casual city hall employees Christmas bonus, senior citizens and PWDs financial aid.

