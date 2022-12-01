Pagasa: 1 to 2 storms expected in December

MANILA, Philippines — Up to two tropical cyclones are expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) in December, the state weather bureau said on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

“Asahan po natin ang isa or dalawang bagyo na pumasok ng ating area of responsibility,” Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Benison Estareja said.

(One to two typhoons are expected to enter the country’s area of responsibility.)

Once they enter the country, the tropical cyclones will be named Rosal and Samuel, according to Estareja.

Estareja pointed out that the storms in December have a higher chance of making landfall and may even become super typhoons.

“Tuwing December po, mas mataas ang tiyansa na tumama sa kalupaan at hindi rin natin dinidiscount na possible na maging malalakas ito — nasa typhoons at super typhoon categories,” he also said.

(Every December, storms are more likely to make landfall and may even become super typhoons.)

gsg

READ MORE:

PH bet Meiji Aculana Cruz is Miss CosmoWorld 2022