P2,000 monthly allowance for PWDs sought

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Quezon City Rep. Patrick Michael Vargas has proposed a measure seeking to provide P2,000 monthly support to all persons with disability (PWD) and their families.

Vargas filed House Bill (HB) No. 5803, or the proposed Disability Support Allowance for Persons with Disabilities Act, a version of a similar measure filed by his brother Alfred Vargas.

HB 5803 seeks to aid PWDs get access to education, health care, and economic opportunities by providing them P2,000 universal disability support allowance every month regardless of social or employment status.

Vargas noted that while the government already provides PWD programs, including discounts and tax exemptions, these were “beneficial only to PWDs with already a certain level of income and purchasing power and mostly in urban areas.”

