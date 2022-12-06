‘Troublemaker’ shoots man in Brgy. Bulacao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A notorious troublemaker who got mad after being called out for allegedly hitting and slapping random people when he is angry shot a man on Monday evening, December 5, in Sitio Bulsita, Barangay Bulacao in Cebu City.

Police say the victim is now fighting for his life.

Police Major Remon Jake Aguho, chief of Inayawan Police Station, said they have already identified the suspect but refused to reveal his name pending his arrest.

This suspect shot a 54-year-old man identified as Armando Dela Rosa, a resident of Sitio Cabangcalan in Barangay Bulacao.

“Nalaman natin na itong victim natin is respected sa area na yun and pinagsabihan nya ang suspect, binigyan ng advice na huwag masyadong mainitin ang ulo. Bali yun yung naging trigger, hindi siguro nagustuhan ng suspect natin, nagkainitan…parang spur of the moment,” Aguho said.

“Sinaway ng victim natin yung suspect kasi maraming kapitbahay nila ang nagrereklamo kasi medyo trouble maker itong suspect natin. Actually, last 2014 arrested ng robbery ito…sakit ng ulo talaga ito [suspect] sa area,” he added.

Aguho added that the two did not have previous issues or altercations before Monday night’s shooting.

According to Aguho, the suspect resided at the same address as the victim before he transferred to Barangay Lagtang in Talisay City recently. For now, Aguho said they are still investigating why the suspect was in the area.

Aguho revealed that at about 9:40 p.m., they received a call from a concerned citizen about a shooting alarm in Sitio Bulsita. When investigators arrived in the area, the victim was already brought by his son to a nearby hospital.

According to the latest report that he received, Aguho said the victim remains in critical condition after he was shot in the head with a still undetermined caliber.

Quoting their initial investigation, Aguho said that residents there claimed that they heard one gunshot from the area, which they first thought to be a firecracker.

However, when they checked, they saw the victim running away from the suspect who immediately fled when he noticed that several individuals were already in the area.

Aguho said that they are still waiting for the family to file a frustrated homicide complaint against the suspect. Pending this, Aguho said that they will continue with their manhunt operation.

READ:

Former drug personality killed in Alegria

Man shot dead after argument with common-law wife

/rcg