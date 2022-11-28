Man shot dead after argument with common-law wife 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A heated argument between live-in-partners resulted to the death of a 41-year-old man in Sitio Balhaan, Barangay Madridejos in Alegria, Cebu, past 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Alexius Tangub, chief of Alegria Police Station, identified the victim as Neil Leproso, 41, a resident of Sitio Balhaan.

Leproso was allegedly shot dead by his common-law-wife, Niña Dugoc, using a .45 caliber pistol.

Dugoc remains at large as she fled after the shooting.

Initial investigation of the police showed that the two were engaged in a heated argument before the shooting happened.

Neighbors then heard three gun shots before noticing the suspect leaving the area. They later found Leproso lying on the floor.

Witnesses said they saw Dugoc board a motorcycle that drove towards Badian town, which is north of Alegria.

Tangub said that they are still investigating if the motorcycle driver was her accomplice.

Police investigation showed that the victim was previously arrested for the illegal possession of firearms and was released from the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) in Barangay Kalunasan in Cebu City last May 24, 2022.

Tangub said the victim rarely went outside his house.

“Dili sila the usual nga pagka live-in nga magkauban og puyo. Talagsa rapod ni mag adtuan ang suspect sa ilang balay sa Alegria,” Tangub said

Tangub also said that the victim’s sister told them that Leproso allegedly killed his own father. But when police checked their records, this said crime was not reported nor filed in their station.

The victim is also tagged in theft and frustrated murder offenses. However, they have yet to know if the victim was involved in illegal drug activities. But police said the victim’s sister alleged that Leproso was a drug user.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Cebu City police expects increase in crimes during holiday season

Former drug personality killed in Alegria