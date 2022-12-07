Aumentado hopes to launch ‘Laroy-Laroy Bohol’ in July 2023 if…

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Bohol Gov. Aristotle Aumentado hopes to replicate Cebu’s Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo in his province starting in July 2023.

And he wanted their version of the Suroy-Suroy to be called “Laroy-Laroy Bohol.”

But before they would even be able to do this, Aumentado said there would be a need to first look into what each of their localities would have to offer to visitors.

“Ang atong mga LGUs magpakita pud og unsay ikaoffer nato sa mga turista. So, i-establish sa namo una and then kun naa na mi makita kun unsay ikaoffer sa mga lungsod then maghimo pud mig Suroy-Suroy,” he said in an interview on Tuesday, Dec. 6, after he presided over the 4th quarter full council meeting of the Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (RDC-7).

(Our LGUs should show first what they can offer to tourists. So we need to establish that first, and then if we see what a town can offer then we will also have our Suroy-Suroy.)

The Bohol governor said he would want to start to look into what the different localities in their province would have to offer after they also would have passed their Tourism Code this month.

Also, he wanted to pay his respects to Gov. Gwen Garcia, who started the Suroy-Suroy program, and seek her guidance during his Cebu visit in February 2023 for the first quarter RDC full council meeting next year.

If everything would go as planned, Aumentado said he would want their province’s first guided tour to be held in July 2023 in time for the annual Sandugo Festival.

He would want to take advantage of the Sandugo Festival crowd and the homecoming of Bol-anons who were in various parts of the world.

Aumentado said there were Bol-anons, who would make sure to come home to their province to join their Tigum Bol-anon Tibuok Kalibutan (TBTK), a gathering that they organized every four years.

“Daku og chance nga naay Suroy-Suroy Bohol,” he said.

However, Aumentado said, he wanted their guided tour to be called by another name like “Laroy-Laroy Bohol.”

Aumentado said in an earlier interview that he was prepared to replicate Cebu’s Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo in his province.

RELATED STORIES

DILG Sec: Suroy-Suroy can be template for other provinces to follow

Day 1 of Suroy-Suroy 2022: Informative, immersive, guests say

Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo returns this November

/dbs