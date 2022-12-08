LCPO one with Mayor Chan against vandalism 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has expressed its support to the call of Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan against vandalism.

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, chief of the LCPO, assured the mayor that they will render the necessary assistance and apprehension against vandals who will be caught defacing government property.

Lim warned the public not to engage in vandalism and directed unit commanders to strictly monitor and implement a recently approved stiffer penalty for vandalism.

The fines were increased to P3,000 for the first offense, P4,000 for the second offense, and P5,000 for the third offense.

These fines were previously P500 for the first offense, P1,000 for the second offense, and P1,500 for the third offense.

Chan proposed the implementation of stiffer fines after he observed that a wall mural that was painted by thw Mactan Artists Guild (MAG) was vandalized near the skywalk going to the city hall.

“Lapu Cops do recognize the freedom of expression, this should not step beyond its limits. LCPO will actively support in full force mirroring on MKK=K Peace and Safety Framework and 4Cs of CSOPs. We further encourage vandals to showcase their talent through artistic expression that will enhance the beautification of the Historic Resort City,” Lim said.

