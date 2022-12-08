DOTr proposes partnership for ‘bike counting system’ in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is eyeing to establish a bike counting system in Cebu City.

The DOTr proposed the partnership for the project with the city government, during an online meeting with the City Planning Development Office on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, the Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO) said in a report.

The bike counting system is seen to help improve DOTr’s “Biking to Work” commuter program, as the agency plans to establish dedicated bike lanes in key metropolitan areas by 2023.

Architect Fe Isabel Adarne, DOTr’s environmental planner, disclosed that the agency allocated P2 billion for the creation and improvement of existing bike lane systems in the country, and under this project is the establishment of a bike counting system.

“Manila, Cebu, and Davao will be the first to benefit from this development. That is why we are tapping your city to help us out para makagawa na tayo ng Memorandum of Agreement (MOA),” Adarne said.

Once a MOA is entered into, the DOTr will transfer a portion of the project funds to the city for the purchase of an automated bike counting system; this device will detect the number of bicycles at a location for a particular period.

The collected data will be sent to the DOTr to help planners decide whether to extend the existing bike lane system in key areas or not.

“With this, we can help map out a bike lane system for a better commuter experience and Cebu has a number of bikers which is why we wanted to partner with you on this,” she added.

She also said that, through the bike counting system, DOTr will also help create a safer bike experience for commuters.

READ MORE:

Sugbo Bike Lanes Ordinance to be strictly implemented starting Nov. 15

CCTO to motorcycle riders: Use right-most lane to avoid accidents

Sugbo Bike Lanes Board installs bike racks near schools

/rcg