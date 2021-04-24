Another vandal nabbed in Lapu-Lapu City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Another vandal was arrested by policemen in Lapu-Lapu City for the defacing a government property in Barangay Ibo.

Mayor Junard Chan said he will make sure that the man, a resident of Barangay Basak, is penalized to serve as a lesson for others.

“Hinaot nga magsilbi kining pagtulon-an sa mga Oponganon nga seryosohon gayud ang atong balaod kay gimugna kini para atong mapadayon ang kalimpyo sa atong syudad. Wala akoy laing gusto kundi madisiplina ang mga badlungon para mas mapalambo pa ang atong pinalanggang dakbayan,” he said.

(I hope that this will serve as a lesson for other Oponganons to always follow laws that were created to ensure the sanitation of our city. My only intent is to instill discipline to ensure the progress of our beloved city.)

The suspect, who spray painted a newly painted government structure located on the sidewalks of Barangay Ibo, voluntarily surrendered after Chan appealed for information that would lead to his arrest.

Earlier, policemen in Lapu-Lapu City also arrested the man who was responsible for the destruction of Datu Lapulapu decals plastered on the pillars of the viaduct of the Marcelo Fernan Bridge.

Tempted to Vandalize

In a brief talk with Chan at the mayor’s office on Friday, April 23, the man admitted that he was “tempted” to spray paint on the structure after he saw that it was newly repainted.

He apologized to the mayor for what he did. He said that he was drunk when it happened.

The man said that he merely passed by the area with a friend on board a motorcycle. He admitted to have spray painted on the wall.

He said that it was a relative, who informed him of Chan’s directive to locate him, the reason why he decided to surrender.

Chan said that he ordered the repainting of all roadside structures in the city to cover any signs of vandalism and as part of the city’s preparations for the 500th commemoration of the historic Battle of Mactan on April 27.

Repainting works in the area started on Wednesday, April 21, and was completed on Thursday, April 22.

He said that what the man did was a clear disregard of the effort of individuals who worked to beautify their city.

“Maong angay gayud nga iyang pagabyran og silot ang maong sayop nga binuhatan. Anaa kitay lokal nga ordinansa nga makabaton og silot nga pagkapriso ug pagabayron og multa ang violator,” he said.

(That is why it is but just to impose the appropriate sanctions for this wrongdoing. We have an ordinance that imposes imprisonment and the imposition of fines on a violator,” he said.

