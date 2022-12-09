Pagasa says rain likely this weekend due to LPA that may turn into storm

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and several other regions across the country were forecast to experience rain this weekend due to a low-pressure area (LPA) east of Mindanao which may develop into a storm in 24 to 48 hours.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao, and Zamboanga Peninsula may expect overcast skies with rain due to the LPA this Saturday, December 10.

“Itong low pressure area ay nasa dagat, pero may mga kaulapan na po tayong nararanasan sa malaking bahagi ng bansa,” said Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar D. Aurelio.

(This low-pressure area is at sea but we already see cloud clusters over a large part of the country.)

Aurelio said the LPA was last located 245 kilometers east-northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

For the eastern and northern portion of Luzon, the state weather bureau said the shear line will bring about rain and thunderstorms in Aurora, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Cagayan, and Isabela.

It then advised residents of areas where rain is seen to take place this Saturday to be cautious as landslides and flash floods are possible.

Additionally, Pagasa said it raised gale warnings over the seas near Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Cagayan, including the Babuyan Islands, as strong winds due to the northeast monsoon or locally called amihan are predicted to occur.

