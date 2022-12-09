Lapu-Lapu mayor to Oponganons: Let lights of city’s Christmas tree be a beacon of hope

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Let the lights of Lapu-Lapu City’s 30-foot Christmas tree be a beacon of hope for everyone, especially the Oponganons, who sees it.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said this during the recent Christmas Tree lighting activity at the Plaza Rizal In Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City.

“After all that we’ve been through for the past two years—the pandemic and typhoon Odette—may the light of this Christmas tree remind us that no matter how hard or difficult our situation may be, hope will always remain,” Chan said.

The 30-foot-high Christmas tree was made of indigenous materials such as cabcab leaves, rattan, and woven mats sprayed with gold color and decorated with plastic balls.

The Christmas tree was constructed and prepared by personnel from the City’s Tourism, Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (TCHAC), Clean and Green Department, City Engineering Office, and General Services Office.

“Padayon kitang magtinabangay, maghigugmaay para sa kaayohan sa atong pinalanggang dakbayan. Padayon kita sa atong panaghiusa para mapadayon nato ang kausaban nga atong nasugdan,” he added.

(Let us continue to help each other, to love each other for the good of our beloved city. Let us continue to be united so that we can continue with the changes that we have started.)

Chan was joined by Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan, Vice-mayor Celedonio Sitoy, and the city councilors during the ceremonial countdown for the Christmas Tree Lighting activity.

The giant Christmas tree glistened with lights that illuminated the whole plaza after a countdown. It was punctuated by a fireworks display and a live music performance.

RELATED STORIES

A year after being downed by Odette, Fuente Christmas tree is up and stronger

LOOK: Wrath of #OdettePH in Cebu

Fuente Christmas tree a symbol of Cebuanos’ resiliency

Lighting of giant Christmas tree marks official start of Christmas celebration in Mandaue

Mandaue continues to work on giant Christmas tree, decorations, eyes Dec. 1 tree lighting ceremony

Bacolod City artist’s Christmas tree made whimsical with elves and fairies

/dbs