Churchgoers of upcoming Misa de Gallo in Mandaue urged: Follow sensible health protocols

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Churchgoers are encouraged to follow sensible health protocols when attending the upcoming Misa de Gallo or dawn Masses which starts on Dec. 16.

Auxiliary Bishop Midyphil “Dodong” Billones, rector of the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City, said this as he assured that the shrine was ready for the Misa de Gallo.

Billones said that the Misa de Gallo in Mandaue City would start at 4:30 in the morning and that they they would be following the guidelines issued by the archdiocese.

He also said that they would also be implementing a full capacity in churches and other venues holding the dawn Masses.

“Pero still we exhort sensible health protocols. Kana’ng gitawag nato nga healthy distances. Although we will be removing our ropes by the 16th, but we still encouraged holy and healthy way in worshipping the Lord,” said Billones to churchgoers, who will be attending the dawn Masses.

(But still we exhort (the public to practice) sensible health protocols. That practice of what we call healthy distances. Although we will be removing the ropes by the 16th, but we still encouraged the holy and healthy way in worshipping the Lord.)

Billones said that they were excited for the Misa de Gallo because for the last two years there were restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Super Typhoon Odette.

Like before, Billones said that parking inside the church’s compound would be prohibited to give more people enough space to worship.

They would also identify satellite venues where the dawn Masses would be conducted.

“Pwede (It can be a) gym or (places) we can gather comfortably with distancing and people can worship and organize,” he said

Billones said they would be announcing the detailed guidelines for the Misa de Gallo on their Facebook page.

/dbs