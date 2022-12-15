Bride from Cebu gets wedding inspo from parents’ old wedding photos

It is every couple’s wish to have a dream wedding.

Be it simple or lavish, every couple would want their wedding day to be a memorable one.

But how does a couple make their wedding day unforgettable?

Thanks to photographs, we can keep looking back at our memories in printed or electronic copies and relive the moments of our special occasions.

30 years after her parents’ wedding, a Cebuana bride made her wedding photos memorable by reliving her mother and father’s special day.

Check out Katrina Bacasmas Lucero’s wedding photos side by side with her mother’s wedding photos back in 1992.









When Katrina was just a young 7-year-old, she loved scanning through her parents’ wedding albums to see what they were like before she was born.

At a random moment, Katrina shared, while she was appreciating her mother’s wedding gown and their pictures, her mother promised her that she’d buy her a wedding gown when she got married.

Unfortunately, Katrina’s mother lost her battle with Cancer when she was only 11 years old.









“Even though she did not live long enough to fulfill her promise or even see me on my wedding day, her words never left my core memory. So fast forward to my wedding preparations, my Papa Tata and I made sure to dedicate my gown to her and relive her memories on my wedding day,” Katrina shared.

Now 29, Katrina wanted to honor her mother’s memory on her wedding day. Aside from the photos, she reached out to a friend to design her wedding gown.

Designer Alex Eturma helped her design her elegant gown.

Alex and Katrina took inspiration from the silhouette of her mother’s wedding gown but added Kat’s own personal style.

Sealing it with a sentimental touch, Katrina asked Alex to have rhinestone initials of her mother’s name, “M & A” for Mary Ann, on both of her sleeves.







“To make it feel like she’s beside me as I walk down the aisle,” Katrina shared.

Katrina also shared that her mother somehow manifested her dream wedding and the love of her life for her.

When she was young, her mother told her, that she would meet the man of her dreams and have a beautiful wedding like her parents, and she did.

Katrina met her husband Niel in high school through a Boy Girl Encounter school activity of Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) and St. Theresa’s College (STC). But it took them 10 years to realize they were each other’s ‘the one’ when they crossed paths again.

Niel was very supportive in making sure Katrina got the wedding that she dreamed of.

Katrina shared that Niel was with her every step of the way, from DIY-ing their wedding bouquets and boutonnieres to driving around Cebu to find the most affordable supplier of dried flowers.

Niel assembled her bridal bouquet and added a memorial charm with her mother’s wedding picture.

“We were both hands-on with our wedding details and even though it was a very simple wedding I’m very happy that we were able to pull off the wedding we imagined,” Katrina said.

On her wedding day, heavy rain poured down on Cebu. But Katrina believes the rain was her mom’s tears of joy and blessings from above.

“I took it as a sign that she appreciated what I did to remember her on our special day,” Katrina added.

Katrina and Niel were married last October 2022.