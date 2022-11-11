Selling of firecrackers in Cebu City is not yet allowed — police

By: Pegeen Maisie Sararana - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | November 11,2022 - 02:30 PM
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Selling of firecrackers in Cebu City is still prohibited until the local government unit will give the order to allow the selling these products in Cebu City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that for now, they were monitoring those who might be selling these products in the city, most especially those imported ones. 

Parilla said that if they would catch someone selling these products, they would first warn these individuals, and if they would ignore the warnings, then they (police) would confiscate their products.

He further said that they were still waiting for the order from the city government regarding the official announcement as to when and where the authorized sellers could display and sell firecrackers for this coming holiday season.

It can be recalled that the Cebu City Fire Office disclosed that some sellers and suppliers had visited their office to ask for the list of requirements for the permits to sell firecrackers in the city.

Senior Fire Officer 2 (SFO2) Wendell Villanueva, information officer of the Cebu City Fire Office, recently said that they would be putting a fire truck in the designated area where the authorized sellers would display their products.

The CCPO and the CCFO are among the agencies that will take part in monitoring the selling of firecrackers in the city during the holiday season.

