How to skip the hassle (and long lines) when paying your VECO bill

Endless queues at payment centers, long waiting periods for your monthly bill to arrive, and the risk of getting penalty fees for late payments—we know these things stress you out whenever the due date period for monthly bills start getting closer. But what if there’s a way for you to avoid these hassling occurrences and still be able to pay your bills?

Customers of Visayan Electric Company (formerly known as VECO) are in for a treat as the country’s second-largest electric utility offers an entire monthly billing and payment process that centers on their convenience. Through the company’s digital alternatives to the traditional way of viewing and paying monthly utility dues, you can easily skip the lines—and other accompanying hassles—while still paying your bills on time. Here’s how.

Start the experience with digital billing

The no-wait, no-hassle process of paying your Visayan Electric Company bill begins with viewing your monthly dues through the company’s recently-launched supplemental digital service, eBillTxt. eBillTxt sends your monthly utility bill straight to your mobile phone via SMS, instead of the traditional way of getting it through your mailbox. It saves you from the hassle of waiting long for the bill to arrive and even facing the possibility of lost mail.

eBillTxt’s monthly SMS notice will contain your balance, due date, and a link to a PDF copy of your bill, which is locked behind a password for security purposes. Upon unlocking your file, you can view, print, or download your utility bill anytime and anywhere. To register for the eBillTxt service, you can simply scan the QR code below, submit a request through email via [email protected], or click this link: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToEbillTxtNow.

After submitting your duly accomplished Visayan Electric eBill Service Form and requirements for validation purposes, make sure to read and acknowledge the eBillTxt Terms and Conditions to finish the registration process.

For tech-savvy smartphone users, you can also view your Visayan Electric Company bill through the MobileAP app, which you can easily download from the App Store and Google Play Store.

Choose from many e-payment options

Now that you’ve viewed your monthly bill and know how much you need to pay, you can proceed to any of Visayan Electric Company’s authorized collection banks and partners’ online systems for a convenient payment experience. Yes, this option means you won’t need to endure long lines at payment centers anymore. Through online banking with Metrobank, BancNet, Unionbank, BPI, BDO, Citibank, paying your Visayan Electric Company bill is only a click away. Unionbank and Citibank can also arrange an automatic debit or credit payment for your Visayan Electric Company bills.

Aside from these banks, several online payment portals also let you pay your monthly dues without stepping out of your home. Simply log in to your GCash, PayMaya, Coins.ph, Lazada, Grab, or Cliqq mobile app and find Visayan Electric Company to quickly and conveniently send your payment.

After accomplishing these steps, you can now sit back and relax at home (or wherever you are) because you’ve already successfully paid your Visayan Electric Company bill for the month. Congratulations on skipping the long queues and avoiding late fees!

