40 Cebu City Hall employees fail drug test

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Forty of the 3,007 Cebu City Hall employees subjected to a series of surprise drug tests last week yielded positive results.

The Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP), through the mayor’s assistant on special projects Ramil Ayuman, reported on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, that the majority or 13 of the 40 individuals who yielded positive results were Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) personnel.

CCTO head Raquel Arce, in a text message to CDN Digital, said of the 13 suspected users of prohibited drugs, 12 are casual employees and the other one is a job order employee.

All of the 624 CCTO employees underwent the surprise drug test.

“That’s the first time nga na drug test g’yod nato sila tanan with their new head nga si Miss Raquel Arce…Mura’g subo lang gihapon pamalandungon pero nanghinaot ko nga sa next year nato mo menus siya,” COSAP head Jonah John Rodriguez said.

He said positive results will be subjected to a confirmatory test.

He also advised those who will test positive during a confirmatory test to undergo voluntary rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, he congratulated the personnel of the city’s Prevention Restoration Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) for having 100 percent negative results in the drug tests. /rcg

