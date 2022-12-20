30 couples tie the knot in Lapu’s mass wedding

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Some 30 couples tied the knot during the “Libreng Kasalan ng Bayan 2022” held at Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday afternoon, December 20, 2022.

The mass wedding was officiated by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

Among the couples who participated in the mass wedding were Rosita and Roberto Cosep, who were both senior citizens.

Rosita’s former husband died before he met Roberto around last year.

Roberto said that he first saw Rosita at the Plaza Rizal in Barangay Poblacion where she sells food.

“Maayo man siya, naninda siya ug pagkaon didto,” Roberto said.

Rosita, however, said that aside from being a good person, her new husband also helped her in her livelihood.

“Buotan siya nitabang siya sa akoang kaway-puhonan,” Rosita said.

The mass wedding was also attended by Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan and members of the city council, who serve as wedding sponsors.

Cindi said that choosing a partner is one of the very important decisions that a person will make in his/her life.

“Kay ang tawo nga atong pilion nga mamahimong kapikas sa kinabuhi mahimong makapalipay kanato or makapaguol. They can build us or break us,” Cindi said.

She added that choosing a partner may affect the family and children that they would build.

“Ug ingon ana gitudloan kita nga dili magdali-dali sa pagminyo ug huna-hunaon ug pag-ayo kung magpakasal na ba or dili,” she added.

Each couple who participated in the mass wedding also received a pair of rings, wine, cakes, and a lechon for them to feast on. /rcg

