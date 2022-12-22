Youngest STBAI kegler outlasts veterans in Bowler of the Year finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The youngest member of the Seaside Tenpin Bowling Association Inc. (STBAI), just made the biggest noise.

Nicah Ceniza, the 17-year-old bowling phenom ruled the “Bowler of the Year” tournament on Wednesday evening at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center. The event featured the group’s monthly champions of 2022.

Ceniza outlasted veteran bowler Dodong Dionio in the championship round by knocking down a total of 334 pinfalls including her 41 handicap points. Dionio managed 225 pinfalls.

With the victory, Ceniza pocketed the P10,000 winner’s purse while Dionio received P5,000 as runner-up.

Before her impressive victory, Ceniza battled three other STBAI veterans in the knockout round. She finished second in the first round with 196 pinfalls behind Dionio’s 219.

Nilo Dagpin had 191 pinfalls and advanced to the next round with Ceniza and Dionio, while Marvin Sevilla was eliminated after scoring 177 pinfalls.

In the second round, Dagpin was eliminated after scoring 144 pinfalls. Ceniza led the round with 220 followed closely by Dionio with 217 as the two set up a mouth-watering championshop duel.

The STBAI “Bowler of the Year” tournament coincided with the association’s annual Christmas party at the same venue.

The tournament also served as the culmination of STBAI’s monthly tournaments that featured its monthly champions from January to December. /rcg

