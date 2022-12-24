4 missing, 4 rescued in separate sea tragedies in northern Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A joint search and rescue (SAR) operation is now ongoing to locate the four crew members of a fishing banca that went missing Friday night, Dec. 23, while they were travelling from Kinatarcan Island in Sta Fe town to Daanbantayan town in Cebu’s northern tip.

The Philippine Coast Guard District Central Visayas (PCGDCV) identified the four missing fishermen as Gilbert Pepito, 37; Gaspar Yassi, 45; Louie Lubitos, 34, and Redol Yassi, 42.

All of the four are residents of Sitio Look, Barangay Tapilon, in Daanbantayan town.

Meanwhile, four other individuals were lucky to have survived after their motor banca capsized also on Friday night while they were on the waters of Sitio Bantigue, Barangay Tingo in Olango Island.

The group came from Hingotanan islet in Bohol province and were headed for Barangay San Vicente in Olango Island to deliver fish and seashells.

CDN Digital is yet to get the names of the four rescued individuals.

Missing Fishermen

Based on the outcome of their initial investigation, CG LTJG Stephen Pagcaliwagan, operations officer of PCGCDCV, said that the four missing fishermen were on board fishing banca “Chegie,” which left Barangay Tapilon in Daanbantayan town at around 4 p.m. on Friday.

They were headed for Kinatarcan Island in Sta. Fe town in Bantayan Island to fish.

With the strong water current and huge waves, the group decided to take shelter near Kinatarcan Island at about 5 p.m. before they finally decided to go back home at about 6 p.m.

But the four fishermen never made it home.

PCG has already coordinated with the local government unit of Daanbantayan and Bantay Dagat for the conduct of a joint SAR. The PCG has also alerted other coast guard stations in Sta. Fe and Malapascua Island to hasten their search.

Group from Bohol

In a report, the Lapu-Lapu City Rescue – Olango Base said the group of four from Bohol encountered big waves, the reason why their motor banca capsized.

“Pag-abot nila sa kadagatan sa Sitio Bantigue, nakasugat sila ug mga dagkong bawod hinungdan nga nabali ang katig sa banca ug nalunod,” read part of the report that was shared by Nagiel Bañacia, head of the Lapu Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (LCDRRMO) .

The report said that the four managed to swim to the coastlines of Sito Bantigue in Barangay Tingo. They were helped by residents in the area and brought to the Sta. Rosa Community Hospital in Olango Island for the treatment of the bruises on their feet.

Pagasa issued a gale warning at 5 p.m. on Friday to prohibit sea travels especially by small sea crafts.

