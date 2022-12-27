Talisay City BFP inspects stores for fire safety readiness

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Personnel of the Talisay City Fire Station inspected several stalls at the Tabunok Public Market and nearby stores in the city fire safety readiness on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Senior Fire Officer (SFO4) Guiller Pegarido, the deputy city fire martial of the Talisay City Fire Station, said that this is part of their efforts in ensuring safe celebration of the New Year in the city.

Included in their schedule was the inspection in various stalls that sell butane canister. They checked if these adhere to the fire safety reminders or have complete documents that prove their legitimacy in operations.

From their inspection, Pegarido said that there were some who failed to place a “No Smoking” signage near these stalls. However, they already advised these owners to immediately install these signages considering that selling of butane comes with a risk with inappropriate safety measures.

“Kaning mga namaligya og butane, sa bag ong tuig or pasko, daghan man ang mamalitay so daghan stocks maabot kay magluto raba ang tagsa-tagsa ka panimalay, usa sa gigamit kay kining butane,” Pegarido said.

Earlier, they also checked if there are stalls that still sell firecrackers or fireworks in the city. Pegarido reiterated that Mayor Gerald “Samsam” Gullas released an executive order last December 22, stating that there is no firecracker zone in the city.

Pegarido said that selling of fireworks in the city is allowed but limited to those who have secured permits to operate. As of this posting, Pegarido said that they did not record any stores that sell firecrackers in the city.

“Si Mayor nag release og executive order last December 22 so naa ra gyud tay gidesignate nga area baligya-an, fireworks ra gyud didto. But with regards sa firecrackers, wala tay gidesignate nga mga areas nga adto mamaligya,” he added.

Once they find anyone who refuses to adhere with this executive order, together with other concerned law enforcement agencies, such as the police, Pegarido said that they will be forced to confiscate their products.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Cebuanos told: Fire prevention is a shared responsibility

Seek alternatives instead of using firecrackers, fire official suggests