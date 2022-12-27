BOC Sub-Port of Dumaguete seizes more than 500 reams of smuggled cigarettes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Port of Cebu, though its Sub-Port of Dumaguete, confiscated 599 reams of illicit cigarettes last December 21, 2022.

The Port of Cebu, in a social media post on December 23, said that their Sub-Port of Dumaguete confiscated the shipment after their turnover from the Coast Guard District Negros Oriental.

It also reported that the smuggled cigarettes were concealed inside an Isuzu Forward truck carrying fresh catch fish.

“Reports from the Coast Guard said that the owner failed to produce documents to support the legitimacy of the transport of the cigarettes,” the Port said.

District Collector and lawyer Elvira Cruz then immediately issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention against the goods based on Section 1113 (A), (F), (K), and (L-1 and 5), in relation to Section 118 (F) of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

The Port of Cebu, last November, also seized 700 reams of cigarettes and a delivery van intercepted by the Coast Guard Central Visayas in Camotes.

“Under the guidance of Acting Commissioner Yogi Filemon L. Ruiz, the Port of Cebu continues to strengthen its collaboration with other maritime enforcement units to secure the country’s borders against smuggling attempts,” the Port added.

