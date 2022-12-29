Pagasa sees no storm threat until yearend; LPA-induced rains expected

MANILA, Philippines — The low-pressure area (LPA) east of the country is no longer expected to develop into a tropical cyclone but will trigger rains in parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported on Thursday.

The LPA was last spotted some 100 kilometers southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

“Base po sa ating analysis, hindi na po ito inaasahan maging bagyo. So wala na tayo inaasahang bagyo pa hanggang sa matapos ang 2022. Gayunpaman itong low pressure area na nakikita natin ngayong araw, posibleng tawirin ang pagitan ng Visayas at Mindanao,” said Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja. (Based on our analysis, the LPA is no longer expected to become a cyclone. So we are not expecting any cyclones until yearend. The LPA may cross the Visayas and Mindanao). According to Pagasa’s latest weather bulletin, the Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon), Bicol, Eastern and Western Visayas regions will have overcast skies and scattered rains and thunderstorms. The northeast monsoon or “amihan” will also bring rains to Luzon, including Metro Manila. Rough seas warning Pagasa has likewise issued gale warnings over the following areas: Eastern Coast Of Quezon (General Nakar, Mauban, Gumaca, Plaridel, Lopez, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, And Perez) Including the northern and eastern coasts of Polillo Islands (the northern coast of Panukulan, Burdeos, the eastern coast of Polillo, Patnanungan, and Jomalig)

Camarines Norte

Northern and eastern coasts of Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Eastern coast of Albay

Eastern coast of Sorsogon

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Aurora

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Eastern coast of Southern Leyte

Dinagat Islands

Surigao Del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands Fishermen and crew members of small vessels are advised against setting sail due to rough sea conditions. Forecast temperature range in key cities /areas on Thursday Metro Manila: 23 to 29 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 13 to 22 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 19 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 20 to 25 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 23 to 27 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 29 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 19 to 27 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 29 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 28 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 24 to 28 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 27 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 23 to 27 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius gsg

Click here for more weather related news.