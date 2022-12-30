DA sets prices of red onion at P250 per kilo until 1st week of January

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Thursday issued an order setting the price of red onion in Metro Manila wet markets at P250 per kilogram (kg) until the first week of January, amid the skyrocketing prices of the agricultural commodity in local stores.

Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo F. Panganiban signed Agricultural circular no. 12, which was also posted on the DA website. .

The DA order said that there is a “need to guide the consuming public on the reasonable prices of basic necessities in the market.”

The term of the effectivity is subject to another stakeholder’s meeting according to the agriculture department.

As of December 29, locally produced red onions were sold from a low of P540 per kg to as high as P700 per kg in markets at the National Capital Region according to the price monitoring report of the DA.

Imported onions, on the other hand, were selling for P600 per kg.

These meant a more than three-fold increase compared to its selling price of P180 to P220 per kg recorded in 2021.

