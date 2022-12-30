Marcos enjoins Filipinos to embody Dr. Jose Rizal’s patriotism, perseverance

MANILA, Philippines—President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Friday enjoined Filipinos to embrace and embody the patriotism of Dr. Jose P. Rizal, who empowered others by making them aware of societal issues through non-violent means.

“As we cap this year by honoring the legacy that Rizal has left for our country, may we continue to embody the virtues of excellence, patriotism, and perseverance that he exhibited throughout his life,” Marcos said as the nation commemorated the 126th anniversary of Rizal’s death and martyrdom.

“Despite the threat of persecution, Rizal helped enlighten Filipinos about the injustice, corruption, and oppression they suffered at the hands of their colonizers. He did this unflinchingly, not through a violent uprising, but through a peaceful protest using the power of the pen,” Marcos added.

Rizal was arrested because of his ties to the Katipunan and executed in 1896 after being found guilty of conspiracy, sedition and rebellion.

“May Rizal’s determination to achieve real changes empower the Filipinos today to become vigilant of the social ills that may threaten our liberty. May he continue to become a role model to all of us who aspire to impart our knowledge and dedicate our abilities to the betterment of society,” Marcos said

Marcos likewise stated that true heroism is not necessarily sacrificing one’s life but fighting “silent battles” and working within one’s capacities to improve the future.

The President was joined by his wife, First Lady Liza Araneta -Marcos and their three sons at the Rizal monument in Manila for the traditional wreath-laying and flag-raising ceremony Friday morning.