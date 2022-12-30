Babag firecracker vendors found compliant with safety guidelines

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Firecrackers and fireworks vendors in Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City were found to be compliant with safety guidelines and policies.

This was seen during the inspection conducted by the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) on Friday morning, December 30, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Alfred Alarcon, deputy city director for operations of LCPO, led the inspection together with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

During the inspection, Alarcon asked the vendors if they would allow the testing of firecrackers in their stalls.

“Ato sad silang gi-testingan kun pwede ba silang magpa-sample ug pabuto, naa ba silay lighter, mga simple nga pangutana nila,” Alarcon.

Alarcon reiterated that it is prohibited to test a firecracker within the vicinity of the firecracker zone for this may result in an accident such as a fire.

They also inspected if the vendors have stored water near their stalls and a fire extinguisher that they can use in case of emergencies.

Alarcon also ordered the station commander of Police Station 3, Police Major Ramil Dugan to conduct a surprise inspection from time to time.

“Since expected man gyud nato nga modaghan ang mopalit,” he added.

Alarcon also revealed that they did not notice any illegal firecrackers being sold in the stalls that they inspected. /rcg

