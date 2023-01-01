New Year’s Day treat: Price cut for LPG, auto LPG

By: Alden Monzon - @inquirerdotnet - Inquirer.net | January 01,2023 - 04:54 PM

MANILA, Philippines – Two major oil firms implemented price rollbacks on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and auto LPG products at the start of the new year on Sunday.

Petron Corp. implemented a P4.20 per kilogram (kg) rollback, including value -added taxes (VAT) in its LPG prices.

It also decreased its auto LPG price by P2.35 per liter.

“These reflect the international contract price of LPG for the month of January,” Petron said in an advisory.

Solane also reduced its LPG price by P3.09 per kg beginning 6 a.m. of the same day.

