Fireworks-related injuries doubled in CV says DOH

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Fireworks-related injuries in Central Visayas have already doubled, the Department of Health (DOH)-7 said on Tuesday.

Based on the data released by the health department, from December 21, 2022, to 6:00 a.m. of January 3, 2023, fireworks-related injuries jumped to 66 cases, with Cebu Province having the most number of cases at 27.

Aside from this, Lapu-Lapu City and Cebu City have also recorded nine cases of fireworks-related injuries each, and Mandaue City with four.

In the other provinces, Bohol recorded five cases of fireworks-related injuries, Negros Oriental with 10 cases, and Siquijor with 2 cases.

The agency also reported that an 11-year-old boy from Barangay Babag II in Lapu-Lapu City sustained a partial thickness burn in the right hand and forearm secondary to a flame burn injury on January 1, 2023.

The patient was treated and sent home immediately.

Aside from this, a six-year-old boy from Canla-on City, Negros Oriental also sustained a laceration of the left palm due to firecrackers.

DOH-7 also reported that the use of kwitis was the most common cause of these injuries with ten cases. It was followed by the use of lantaka and triangle with eight cases each, six cases of unknown fireworks, four cases each for whistle bomb and fountain, three cases for hotdog, and 2 cases for crying cow.

The agency also recorded 31 cases of hand injuries, 22 eye injuries, 6 cases each for forearm/arm and leg injuries, and five head injuries.

The report added that 44 cases were reported at home, 23 were reported to have occurred on streets, and one was reported to have occurred in another place. Forty-five cases were reported for active involvement and 23 for passive involvement. /rcg

