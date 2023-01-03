Hayco eyes world record for largest gymnastics hoops workout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Newly-appointed PSC commissioner Edward Hayco is eyeing another Guinness World Record for Cebu.

This time, he is setting his sights on a world record for having the Largest Gymnastics Hoops Workout this year.

In an earlier interview with CDN Digital, Hayco revealed his plans as the new PSC commissioner which is to mainly focus on establishing a stronger grassroots program in the country.

However, he pointed out that he is also planning to put Cebu on the world record books again by organizing a 2,000-man gymnastics hoop workout.

“One of my projects is to launch and break the Guinness record for the largest hoops workout in gymnastics. We will vie for the Guinness record with 2,000 gymnasts soon,” said Hayco who was officially appointed by Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., as one of the new PSC commissioners last December 28, 2022, in Malacañang Palace.

It can be recalled that Hayco gave the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) numerous feats in his 12-year stint as chairman.

One of them was his grassroots program which catered to thousands of public school students who aspire to become athletes.

That grassroots program was even recognized by then-PSC chairman Richie Garcia who wants to use it as the template for all LGU-based sports commissions in the country.

Besides that, Hayco has numerous Guinness World records in the bag. This includes the Biggest Dancesport Class in 2009 with 7,700 participants at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

After that, Hayco through CCSC set a Guinness world record for the Largest Board Game tournament in chess by attracting more than 2,000 participants in 2011.

Three years later, Hayco, again set the Largest Archery Lesson ever staged in the Guinness Records with 13,102 participants.

In 2015, he also led another world record for the Biggest Arnis Class that fielded 5,000 eskrimadors.

