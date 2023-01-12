NUSTAR Resort & Casino grooves into 2023; brings more possibilities and exciting deals

NUSTAR Resort & Casino has never been this excited for the new year as it continues to become a 5-star luxury brand, welcoming 2023 with glitz and glamor.

A dazzling disco-themed countdown party with live music and dance performances was held at Axis Entertainment Bar on December 31, 2022.









The venue was filled with gold, glitter, sequins, and velvet as NUSTAR went all out in its Studio 54-themed New Year’s Eve party. The property’s first-ever new year celebration with the Cebuanos made the event even more special and memorable.

NUSTAR’s Chief Operating Officer Alan Teo led the celebration with guests and hotel staff.

Teo said that the resort and casino will continue to commit to its promises and redefine luxury in the Visayas region this 2023.

Indulge in opulence and experience exhilarating entertainment, personalized services, the best of global cuisine, and a luxurious shopping experience only at Cebu’s first and only integrated resort.

It was a night full of fun and energy, with various live bands and dance performances by world-class local acts. A fireworks display preceded the new year with a bang, followed by a grand after-party at the Boardwalk.

The event’s highlights included the announcement of the first NUSTAR NUMillionaire, exclusive to NUSTAR Rewards members only. One lucky winner and 22 winners went home with 1M and 23k gaming credits, respectively.

NUSTAR Resort and Casino is where families, friends, and business professionals from around the world enjoy the very best that life has to offer. It has all irresistible amenities combined in one extraordinary island location, the Philippine zest for life, and an unmatched culture of hospitality.

Indulge in opulence and experience exhilarating entertainment, personalized services, the best of global cuisine, and a luxurious shopping experience only at Cebu’s first and only integrated resort.

In line with the promise to provide new experiences, NUSTAR Resort and Casino invites you all to become a NUSTAR Rewards member. It is the official lifestyle program of the luxury resort and casino, giving members exclusive access to events and promotions.

For more exclusive offers from NUSTAR Resort and Casino, drop by https://www.nustar.ph/ or head to the hotel’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

Read more:

NUSTAR Resort & Casino redefines luxury in its first Christmas tree-lighting ceremony

NUSTAR celebrates season of giving with Children of Cebu Foundation