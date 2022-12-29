NUSTAR celebrates season of giving with Children of Cebu Foundation

As The New Star of the Holidays, NUSTAR Resort and Casino is introducing an island of new celebrations. Throughout the Christmas season, the region’s first premier integrated resort is creating the merriest of moments for guests through engaging holiday-themed events and enchanting experiences.

Christmas is universally considered as the most wonderful time of the year. As soon as the festive décor and lights are up, everything instantly becomes more beautiful and magical.

During its first tree lighting ceremony in November, NUSTAR’s executives and special guests adorned the tree at the Casino Grand Lobby with the 5 Stars of Christmas to symbolize joy, hope, peace, love, and The New Star.

The New Star is a reminder of what the true essence of Christmas is. Most people use this time to be generous and give back. For NUSTAR Resort and Casino, bringing value to the community and generating a positive impact form part of the company’s purpose.

This Christmas, NUSTAR’s chosen beneficiary is the Parian Drop-in Center, a halfway house and processing center for children in need of special protection.

On December 16, 2022, some members of the NUSTAR Resort and Casino family hosted a Christmas party for the kids at the center. The children were treated to games and food, while NUSTAR’s Santa Claus personally delivered and handed out gifts during the party.

The Children of Cebu Foundation Inc., chaired by Margot Osmeña, operates the Parian Drop-in Center. It currently houses 18 children aged 3 to 15. For 31 years, it has helped 5,000 children have a better chance in life and break the cycle of abuse and poverty in their families.

At the center, the children are taught life skills, and are exposed to educational programs and socio-cultural activities. Support and donations from various groups in the city help the center achieve its objectives for the children.