Police in Lapu-Lapu prepare security measures for traslacion

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has already started preparing for the security measures that they would implement during the traslacion of the image of Señor Sto. Niño.

This was confirmed by Police Colonel Elmer Lim, chief of LCPO.

During the traslacion on Jan. 13, the image will be transported from the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño in Cebu City to the National Shrine and Parish of Saint Joseph in Mandaue City at around 6:45 a.m.

The image will stay in Mandaue City until midnight of Jan. 14 and will be transported again to the National Shrine of Nuestra Señora de la Regla Parish.

Lim said that during the traslacion, he will make sure that the route of the motorcade will be secured by deploying police personnel and traffic personnel from the City Traffic Management System (CTMS).

“Route security and venue security sa atong area wherein didto i-receive ang atoang imahe ni Señor Sto. Niño from St. Joseph Church of Mandaue City. Atoa nang dawaton unya after that naay motorcade. Along the way sa motorcade naa tay mga route security nga gipakatap, as well as mga traffic enforcers nato,” Lim said.

(Our route security and venue security in our area where it is there we receive our image of the Señor Sto. Niño from St. Joseph Church of Mandaue City. We will receive they after that there is a motorcade. Along the way of the motorcade we have route security that we deployed as well as our traffic enforcers.)

After the image will arrive at the National Shrine of Nuestra Señora de la Regla Parish, a Mass will be held at 4:00 a.m. before its departure going to the Naval Central Forces (NAVFORCEN) where the fluvial parade will begin.

“So from NAVFORCEN, naa man silay pantalan diha, then deretso na sa Pier 1, Cebu City, and then mao nana siya balik na siya sa Señor Sto. Niño Church sa Cebu City,” he added.

(So from Navforcen, they have a port there, then they go straight to Pier 1, Cebu City, and then that it is it, the Señor Sto. Niño Church in Cebu City.)

Lim urged the Oponganons to cooperate with them by following the guidelines set by the Church for the peaceful and orderly traslacion.

/dbs