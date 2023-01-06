Miss Cebu 2023 Up Close: Kathleen Ann Magdugo

In just a few days, we will witness the crowning of the new Miss Cebu 2023.

Miss Cebu is one of the highlights of the annual Grand Sinulog Festival. The pageant began in 1983, and it aims to “showcase the total beauty with the holistic personality of the Cebuana.”

This platform has been utilized to promote Cebu City tourism.

The tourism commission also emphasized the role of Miss Cebu as an inspiration and role model to young individuals and to the Cebuanos.

CDN Digital had a chance to speak to our lovely 12 candidates backstage and got to know them better personally. Here are some up close Q&A from Candidate No. 3 Kathleen Ann Magdugo, 24, from Consolacion, Cebu.

Q: What makes you unique?

Kathleen: I am a flexible person towards whoever I meet and whatever situation I’m at. I can easily adjust to any circumstances given to me and I embrace change fully. This trait might be challenging at times but I look at it as something that is useful, especially when you want something done and you need to work with people of different personalities and ethnicity.

Q: Where is your favorite place in Cebu and why?

Kathleen: My favorite would be the Carbon Market. My mother would always bring me to this place whenever we want to buy fresh fruits and vegetables that are great value for money and I also get to witness people from all walks of life interacting at each other. We would then grab a snack right afterward and it fills my heart with joy remembering those times with her.

Q: What is your favorite Cebuano delicacy and why do you love it?

Kathleen: Masareal is my ultimate favorite! I can eat it at any time of the day. Nothing beats its simplicity and you can really taste the sweet peanut flavor in every bite. It is simple yet unique just like the Cebuano people.

More than the crown, I want to be able to inspire and touch lives with the purpose that I bring and the message that I want to relay and that is hope for all the Cebuanos.

Q: Which celebrity would you invite to dinner and why?

Kathleen: I would specifically invite Keanu Reeves because he is one of the most iconic and generous actors in Hollywood. He gives a big portion of his income to charity and that is something worth following for. He is a good example that despite being famous and busy, he still manages to help those who are in need.

Q: Why do you deserve to win Miss Cebu 2023?

Kathleen: I deserve to win simply because I have a good mindset, a voice that can effectively communicate and a heart that cares for the Cebuano people. More than the crown, I want to be able to inspire and touch lives with the purpose that I bring and the message that I want to relay and that is hope for all the Cebuanos. A better and brighter Cebu is definitely coming and let’s claim it!

Miss Cebu is the official search for Cebu City’s Ambassadress of Goodwill and spokesperson. Its coronation night is set on January 11, 2023, as one of the highlights of next year’s Sinulog festival.

