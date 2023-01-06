Miss Cebu 2023 Up Close: Laica Pauline Uy

In just a few days, we will witness the crowning of the new Miss Cebu 2023.

Miss Cebu is one of the highlights of the annual Grand Sinulog Festival. The pageant began in 1983, and it aims to “showcase the total beauty with the holistic personality of the Cebuana.”

This platform has been utilized to promote Cebu City tourism.

The tourism commission also emphasized the role of Miss Cebu as an inspiration and role model to young individuals and to the Cebuanos.

CDN Digital had a chance to speak to our 12 lovely candidates backstage and got to know them better personally. Here are some up close Q&A from Candidate No. 4 Laica Pauline “Lai” Uy, 22, from Lahug, Cebu City.

*This article is part of a series featuring all the candidates for Miss Cebu 2023.

Q: What makes you unique?

Laica: What sets me apart from other people is that I am in a constant quest for growth. I have an insatiable desire to experience life and all that it can offer. Whether that’s applying for an internship, taking on leadership roles, or joining my first pageant, I push the limits of what I consider comfortable. I don’t question barriers. I, instead, overcome them – because it’s only through exploring the things that scare me that I am able to learn, adapt and grow.

Q: Where is your favorite place in Cebu and why?

Laica: My favorite place in Cebu will always be the Sto. Niño church. It’s easy to choose a spot in Cebu among the many remarkable tourist destinations like the beautiful beaches or breathtaking mountain spots, but my heart always finds its way back here. Last night, I visited the church after it has closed its doors to the public, and I peeked at the image of Señor Sto. Niño. Instantly, I was reminded about why I was doing all of this, and instantly, I gained confidence in knowing that He has my back now as He has every challenge I’ve faced in the past. This is my home – where I touch the ground every time I need direction.

Q: What is your favorite Cebuano delicacy and why do you love it?

Laica: My favorite Cebuano delicacy would have to be Tinabal nga Danggit. Aside from the fact that Danggit is one of the delicacies that we Cebuanos are proud to bring as pasalubong, it’s also a dish I grew up with. My grandmother makes the best tinabal, and knowing it’s my favorite, she always makes it for me. I know my grandmother’s tinabal will always be something I will look for even when I’m gray and old because it reminds me of how much she loves me. Nothing hits closer to home than salty fish and my grandmother’s cooking.

Q: Which celebrity would you invite for dinner and why?

Laica: A celebrity I’d love to have dinner with is Catriona Gray. She represented our country on the international stage so well, but apart from the fame, title and prestige, I want to hear about the experiences she’s had that has transformed her, the people who’s touched her the most, and the stories she’ll never forget. I look up to Catriona Gray’s poise and grace, but more than that, I admire her heart and sincerity.

Q: Why do you deserve to win Miss Cebu 2023?

Laica: I deserve to win as Miss Cebu 2023 because I understand the job. More than walking in heels and speaking with grace, I understand that being Miss Cebu entails having the responsibility to observe the needs of the Cebuanos, use the resources and connections of the organization and provide solutions to the problems in our community. I might not walk the best or speak the best, but my heart will always be in service to the Cebuanos.

Miss Cebu is the official search for Cebu City’s Ambassadress of Goodwill and spokesperson. Its coronation night is set on January 11, 2023, as one of the highlights of next year’s Sinulog festival.

