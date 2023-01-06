Korean performers, who will join Sinulog grand parade, to arrive on Jan. 11

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Korean performers who will be joining the Sinulog 2023 is expected to arrive in Cebu City on Jan. 11, 2023.

They are from Hwacheon Beomamgol Nongak Preservation Association of Wonju City.

The group is led by Sim Jea Rang, director, and Lee Jong Hwa, choreographer, from South Korea’s Wonju Dynamic Dancing Carnival, where several Sinulog Grand Champions were able to perform and represent the Philippines.

Ricky Ballesteros, president of the Korea Philippines Festival Cultural Exchange Association (KPFCEA Philippines), said that aside from performing in the Grand Parade, the Korean performers would also perform an hour show in Plaza Independencia on Jan 13, 6 pm.

“The group will be here for a cultural exchange and observe Sinulog productions. They will also invite the winners to join festivals in South Korea,” he said.

“Their participation will be a big boost to Cebu’s and the country’s tourism since the number one tourists in the country are Koreans. It has been observed also that Cebu is very popular among Korean tourists, not only for beaches, malls, food and the festivals, of course, like the Sinulog,” he said.

Ballesteros also noted that there would be groups of Koreans who would be watching the Sinulog Festival.

Last year, a South Korean-based organization has named Cebu City’s Sinulog as one of the top three festivals in Asia in May 2022.

/dbs