Sinulog launching parade peaceful and orderly

By: Pegeen Maisie Sararaña and Wenilyn Sabalo - CDN Digital Multimedia Reporters | January 06,2023 - 08:36 PM

The Sinulog launching parade on Friday was peaceful and orderly the police said.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No untoward incidents were recorded during the 2023 Sinulog launching parade on Friday, January 6.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office, said no untoward incidents from the said activity. Dalogdog added that there were also no pickpocketing incidents or any crimes during the time of the parade.

The launching started with a mass at 3 p.m. at the Basilica Minore Del Santo Niño followed by a parade led by Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and participated by not less than ten university-based performing groups. These are from the sponsor schools and universities of One Cebu Island Sinulog.

CDND Sinulog Strip Ad 2023

Some Cebuanos also witnessed the parade earlier on the roadsides with policemen deployed to secure the route.

Despite a quick downpour, performers continue their way toward the Cebu City Sports Center where they performed their Sinulog presentations.

“From Basilica Minore Del Santo Nino to Sports Complex, wala tay nakita nga mga kasamok or kagubot,” Dalogdog said.

Even if they have already established their security preparations for all the Sinulog and Fiesta Señor activities, Dalogdog said that they still have regular assessments to determine the areas that they need to improve on moving forward.   /rcg

ALSO READ: 

Gwen carries on with Sinulog tradition

SFI aims to draw 2 million spectators during Sinulog at SRP

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: 2023 Sinulog launching parade, Cebu‬, Cebu City, Cebu City Police Office, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, CPPO, Fiesta Señor 2023, launching parade, orderly, peaceful, Sinulog 2023

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.