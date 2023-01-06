Sinulog launching parade peaceful and orderly

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No untoward incidents were recorded during the 2023 Sinulog launching parade on Friday, January 6.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office, said no untoward incidents from the said activity. Dalogdog added that there were also no pickpocketing incidents or any crimes during the time of the parade.

The launching started with a mass at 3 p.m. at the Basilica Minore Del Santo Niño followed by a parade led by Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and participated by not less than ten university-based performing groups. These are from the sponsor schools and universities of One Cebu Island Sinulog.

Some Cebuanos also witnessed the parade earlier on the roadsides with policemen deployed to secure the route.

Despite a quick downpour, performers continue their way toward the Cebu City Sports Center where they performed their Sinulog presentations.

“From Basilica Minore Del Santo Nino to Sports Complex, wala tay nakita nga mga kasamok or kagubot,” Dalogdog said.

Even if they have already established their security preparations for all the Sinulog and Fiesta Señor activities, Dalogdog said that they still have regular assessments to determine the areas that they need to improve on moving forward. /rcg

