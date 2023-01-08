Petite runner from GenSan emerges as 42K Queen of Cebu City Marathon 2023 

CEBU CITY, Philippines— April Rose Diaz might be the smallest runner among the 42-kilometer female contenders, but she ended up making the biggest noise in the Cebu City Marathon 2023 after emerging as champion of the race on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

The 35-year-old General Santos City native, who stands at 4-feet-11, outran other contenders in the female 42K race with a time of 3 hours, 17 minutes, and 37 seconds to rule the category.

Diaz admitted that she wasn’t expecting too much from competing in the Cebu City Marathon 2023 considering that she was still recovering from a major foot race in Vietnam last year.

However, she was surprised when she emerged as the fastest runner in the grueling full marathon race.

“Wala ko nagexpect nga mosulod ko as champion. Akong giexpect ra gyud kay masulod sa top five kay gikan pa ko nidula sa Vietnam,” said Diaz.

(I was not expecting to be the champion. I expected that I can be at the top five because I have just competed in Vietnam.)

A total of 8,632 runners answered the starting gun in a rain-drenched race which passed through the iconic Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

“Ganahan ko sa akong performance. Nakuha nako ang akong time, ganahan sad ko sa route sa race kay ni agi jud sa CCLEX. Nindot ang route,” Diaz added.

(I like my performance. I got my time, I also like the race route because it passed through the CCLEX. The route is great.)

“Usa ni sa pinakadako nako nga kadaugan kay nakasecond place nako before sa Run Rio International sa Manila. Sobra kaayo ko kalipay kay wala jud ko magexpect nga ako ang machampion. Nagexpect ra gyud ko nga masulod sa top five,” she said.

(This is one of my biggest wins because I placed only send before in Run Rio International in Manila. I am so happy because I was not expecting that I will become the champion. I only expected to be in the top five.)

Stephanie Cadosale trailed Diaz at second place with the time of 3:19.08, followed by Lizane Abella in 3:22.48. Kay Razel Cundangan settled for fourth in 3:32:11, and Keash Vasquez at fifth place in 3:45:48.

Diaz said that she would be competing in the 7-Eleven Run in Manila later this year, and another run abroad as part of her racing calender.

She also planned to compete in the qualifying race for the Southeast Asian Games.

Perfect decision

Philippine-based multi-titled long-distance Kenyan runner Eric Chipsiror asserted his dominance in the male 42k race in 2:32:11.

However, Chipsiror wouldn’t have basked in glory if not for his last minute decision.

Chipsiror, a regular champion in many of Cebu’s footraces, said that he was initially registered in the 21K race, but eventually he decided to change his distance to the full marathon.

“I wasn’t ready and I wasn’t expecting to win because I lack training for this race. I didn’t have a nice preparation. My preparation was for the 10K and 21K run. I was registered to the 21K, but I realized I won’t be that recognized if I win, so I went competing in the 42K,” said the 39-year-old Chipsiror.

Chipsiror recounted his experience during the race, saying that he took advantage of the opportunity to grab the lead midway after the lead pack started to slow down.

“During the run, I saw the other competitors slowing down, especially in the last 5K, so I put a little bit of energy, I’m lucky I was able to win,” said Chipsiror, a former Milo Marathon National Finals champion.

“Even though I won the race, this is the one I was not prepared for. It was a struggle for me to come back training because of the pandemic. I trained less kilometers,” he said.

Arlan Arbois Jr (2:33:56), Bryan Quiamco (2:38:57), Florendo Lapiz (2:39:44), and Jeson Agravante (2:51:39), placed second to fifth places, respectively.

Diaz and Chipsiror both walked away with P40,000, while the rest of the 42K top five finishers in the male and female categories also received corresponding cash prizes.

Meanwhile, the 21K champions were Christine Hallasgo (1:22:23) and Richard Solano (1:09:15).

The 10K champions were Rogen Aguirre (34:08) and Artjoy Torregosa (41:37), while Jason Padayao (15:49) and Emmalyn Taypin (20:39) emerged as the fastest 5k runners.

