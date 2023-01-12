Celebrate Sinulog with a seafood special at Marina Seaview Restaurant

Celebrate Sinulog in one of Mactan’s seaside dining at Marina Seaview Restaurant.

A perfect place to bring your balikbayan family and friends to enjoy indoor or outdoor dining, live music, stunning views, and sea breeze.

Indulge in their seafood special that is good for sharing and comes with kinilaw, soup, and rice.

Sutukil de Marina includes crabs, squid, shrimps, scallops, mussels, mackerel, and peanut annatto gravy with house-made sauteed shrimp paste, plain rice, and mixed seafood soup.

The restaurant also includes authentic Sugbuanon dishes as part of its new menu, inspired by Cebu’s rich culture and history.

Take pleasure at Marina Seaview Restaurant’s front-row view of the Mactan Channel. At the same time, you can indulge in entrees and the spruced-up menu.

The restaurant boasts a main dining area that can comfortably seat a maximum of 90 guests, and the urban and modern interior of the restaurant spells the perfect dining experience for guests. Additionally, the Glass House is an ideal venue for all gatherings, where the scenic view of the Mactan Channel can be seen.