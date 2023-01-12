181 sea vessels to take part in Fiesta Señor fluvial procession

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A total of 181 sea vessels will be joining the 458th Fiesta Señor Fluvial Procession on Saturday morning, January 14, 2023.

Lt. Junior Grade Stephen Pagcaliwagan, spokesperson of the Coast Guard District in Central Visayas (PCG-7), said the number of registered vessels for the fluvial procession include 16 yachts, 17 tugboats, 131 motorbancas, and 17 other vessels that’s less than 300 gross tonnage.

Pagcaliwagan said they will be closing the registration today so that they could also finalize their preparations and deployments for the fluvial procession.

Organizers of the fluvial procession earlier said that should the weather be bad on Saturday, there is a possibility that they won’t push through with the fluvial procession and instead hold a procession at the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) instead.

Last year, the blessed image of Señor Sto. Niño passed through CCLEX as no fluvial procession was held due to pandemic-induced restrictions.

Philippine Coast Guard’s BRP CABRA will be this year’s official galleon of the holy images of Sto. Niño and the Our Lady of Guadalupe.

/bmjo