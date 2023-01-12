Guardo: No time for ‘Plan B’ on Sinulog venue

CEBU CITY, Philippines—With only a few days left before the return of the in-person Sinulog Grand Festival this Sunday, January 15, 2023, Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo said there is no longer enough time for a “Plan B” or transfer of the venue of the One Cebu Island Sinulog 2023 to another venue.

In an interview with reporters on Thursday, January 12, Guardo, who supervised the ongoing asphalting and concreting works of the route and the ground surrounding the grandstand, said all of the city government’s preparations are focused on completing the venue at the South Road Properties (SRP) before Sunday.

“We do not have enough time. [It’s not that easy] to mobilize. All eyes are really focused here, our preparations, everything, including the light system, and internet signal. We are really definite that this will be the venue for the upcoming Sinulog Mardi Gras,” he said.

Guardo is also the chairman of the city council’s Committee on Infrastructure.

Another venue suggestion for the Sinulog grand parade is the festival’s original venue at the Cebu City Sports Center, fondly called Abellana due to its proximity to the Abellana National School.

Meanwhile, Guardo claims that the venue preparation is already 90-percent complete. He clarified, though, that this solely applied to the asphalting of the parade route inside the SRP.

“The critical part is the one in front the stage and grandstand. So far, the only the front part is what needs work,” he said.

He admitted that the rain had impeded their work’s progress because asphalting is impossible in such conditions.

He, however, said they will put in extra effort to ensure that the remaining work is completed by Friday, January 13.

