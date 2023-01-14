Miss Universe Bahrain 2022 expresses ‘undying gratitude’ to all-Filipino team: ‘Without them, I can never call myself a queen’

Days before the 71st Miss Universe coronation night, Bahraini beauty queen Evlin Khalifa has nothing but heartfelt gratitude to her all-Filipino pageant team who helped her throughout her journey.

The Miss Universe Bahrain titleholder took to her official Instagram account on Thursday, Jan. 12, to thank her Filipino pageant team. It can be recalled that Khalifa is the first cousin of Filipino basketball athlete Dwight Ramos, from her mother’s side.

“For Filipinos, I always believe in gratitude. Without it, we will never appreciate the beauty of a glass half full/half empty. The moment you feel it in your core is the only way you can summon the Universe,” Khalifa said, as she posted a photo of herself donning her preliminary evening gown created by Filipino designer Furne One Amato.

Khalifa described the Philippines as a country that is “undoubtedly the best in pageantry.”

“This post is dedicated to my undying GRATITUDE to my Filipino Team, without them – I can never call myself a queen. It’s [teamwork] and I am so thankful to each and everyone who is part of my journey,” she said. “You don’t know how much I love you.”

The Bahraini stunner also gushed about her trainers, makeup artists, stylist and fashion designer, as well as the Filipino national directors of the Miss Universe Bahrain organization.

“Mahal ko kayo (I love you all), to my walk trainer, my [makeup] artists, my stylist, my designer – all Filipinos – especially to my ever supportive National Director who is a certified Filipino pride and my co-National Director,” she said.

Khalifa also shared that her Filipino national directors, Ian Borromeo and Josh Yugen, were very supportive of her Miss Universe 2022 journey.

“Both of them have given me their entire efforts, time and wisdom so I can stand on the Miss Universe stage as they help me become a true transformational queen,” she added.

Months before the 71st Miss Universe, Khalifa was spotted training in Manila, Davao City and Balesin Island in the Philippines to prepare for the pageant. She also shared glimpses of her training on her personal Instagram account in 2022.

Harnaaz Sandhu of India is set to crown her successor at the 71st Miss Universe coronation night at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans in the US. Celeste Cortesi is representing the Philippines in the pageant.

