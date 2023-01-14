Celeste Cortesi picked as Miss Universe 2022 frontrunner by global pageant observers

Celeste Cortesi has indeed been making noise in the upcoming Miss Universe 2022 pageant as the beauty queen landed on the frontrunners’ list of two international publications.

Missosology, an established beauty pageant platform that specializes in analyzing contenders and contests, named Cortesi as its second pick for the title via its Instagram page on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Also included in the list are Miss Venezuela, Miss Curacao, Miss Dominican Republic, Miss Puerto Rico, Miss USA, Miss Colombia, Miss Thailand, Miss Jamaica, Miss Mexico, Miss Aruba, Miss Italy, Miss Germany, Miss South Africa, Miss Peru, Miss Bahrain, Miss Vietnam, Miss Mauritius, Miss Portugal and Miss France.

Amanda Dudamel of Venezuela emerged as the publication’s top pick for this year’s title.

Meanwhile, Cortesi placed third in Sash Factor’s “Miss Universe 2022 Final SashPick,” which was released on its Facebook page, also on Saturday. Sash Factor also named Dudamel as its top pick, followed by Miss Colombia in the second spot.

Other candidates who made it to the leaderboard were from the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Thailand, USA, Peru, Curacao, Vietnam, Jamaica, Mexico, Italy, India, Bahrain, Cambodia, Aruba, Panama, Brazil, Mauritius, Spain, France, Ecuador and Guatemala.

Cortesi will be competing against 83 other delegates for the title at the coronation night tomorrow, Jan. 15, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The beauty queen earlier stunned fans in her swimsuit, evening gown and national costume at the preliminary competition held last Thursday, Jan. 12.

