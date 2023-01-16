WISH GRANTED: Omega de Salonera performers to tour Cebu City, buy ‘pasalubong’

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Before they go back home to Bucas Grande Island on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, performers of Omega de Salonera will be getting the treat that they have been asking for – a quick tour around Cebu City.

Jey Rence Quilario, the group’s leader, said he borrowed a bus from the Cebu City government that they could use for their tour on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

“Ako sila gi saaran nga kun makadaug sa Sinulog, ako sila i suroy sa Cebu,” said Quilario who prefers to be called by his screen name Senior Agila.

(I made a promise that if we win in the Sinulog, I will bring them to a tour around Cebu [City].)

Omega de Salonera, a first time participant in the Sinulog, won the grand prize in the Free Interpretation (FI) category and in the Street Dancing category during the grand parade and ritual showdown on Sunday, Jan. 15.

They also placed second in the Best in Musicality category, next to the Tribu Lumad Basakanons that won second place in the FI and the Street Dancing categories, respectively.

First time in Cebu

Omega de Salonera members come from a rural community in Sitio Kapihan, Barangay Sering in Socorro town in Bucas Grande Island that is located beside Siargao Island.

Most of them live either by fishing or farming.

“First time pa ni nila nga nakaari sa Cebu. Karon pa ni sila nakakita og dahgan nga dagkung buildings kay bukid baya didto sa amo,” said Senior Agila. who is also a member of the Filipino Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (FILSCAP).

(This is their first time to be in Cebu. This is also their first time to see several huge buildings because we live in the mountains.)

Senior Agila said most of their performers made a request that they be brought to downtown Cebu City so they could shop “pasalubong” (souvenir items) for their family members.

They chose to buy there because of the small amount of pocket money that they have.

But there are also those who wanted to visit and shop at SM Seaside City Cebu, he added.

After they buy pasalubong, Senior Agila said they plan to visit Beverly Hills Subdivision in Cebu City.

It is believed that Inang Lauriana Solar, the founder of Alpha de Salonera, who died of sickness during the World War II, was buried near the area where the Taoist Temple now stands.

“Magdagkot lang mi og kandila didto,” he said.

(We just want to light candles there.)

