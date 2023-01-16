RAMA: Sinulog 2024 will still be at SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sinulog Grand Festival 2024 will still be held at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama made the declaration during his speech at the Sinulog Grand Festival 2023 Awarding Ceremony at the SRP on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

“When many doubted, we, the organizers, we are very firm on our faith. I am very firm of my belief that Sto. Niño, this is his day; miracle is his… let us see you again next year, same venue, same time. Sinulog sa (at the) SRP 2024,” the mayor said.

The mayor, in a social media post on Monday morning, Jan. 16, thanked the contingents, spectators, and part of the organizing team, for being part of the “successful” comeback of the in-person Sinulog this year.

Meanwhile, Councilor Philip Zafra, who is also a member of the Sinulog Executive Committee, said that they would start preparing for the Sinulog Grand Festival 2024 next month.

He admitted that there were still a lot to be improved, particularly, about the audience area and the traffic flow.

This was after some of those who attended the Sinulog on Sunday aired their concerns on the lack of public transportation after the event.

Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, in his speech during the awarding ceremony of the Sinulog Festival 2023 at the SRP on Monday, Jan. 16, attributed the success of the recently concluded event to that of the Holy Child’s miraculous powers.

“A lot has been said and all, and it’s done. Wala koy laing gitan-aw nga usa gyod ka miracle ni Señor Sto. Niño nga nakaselebrar ta sa Sinulog Festival nga nindot ang panahon gahapon,” Garcia said.

(A lot has been said and all, and it’s done. I am looking only at one thing that it is a miracle of Señor Sto. Niño that we celebrated the Sinulog Festival with a very good weather yesterday.)

In a separate interview, Jojo Labella, Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) executive director, said there were only “very few” individuals who asked for a refund of the tickets for the Sinulog Grand Festival at the SRP, yesterday, Jan. 15.

He, however, said that those individuals were not able to use their tickets yet, which came in the form of a wrist band.

/dbs