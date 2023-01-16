OPBF regular featherweight belt for Melindo next — promoter

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Prime Stags Sports eyes the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) regular featherweight belt for its prized ward, the reigning OPBF silver featherweight champion Milan “El Metodico” Melindo, who recently won the title last Jan. 11 against Thai Chaiwat Buatkrathok at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Pocholo Padilla, Prime Stags Sports’ vice president and Melindo’s promoter, said this after the Melindo’s stellar unanimous decision victory against Buatkrathok in his debut in the featherweight division.

Melindo beat Buatkrathok via unanimous decision with the scores of 97-93, 98-92, and 98-92, after 10 rounds. Melindo’s record improved to 39 wins with 14 knockouts and 5 defeats after beating Buatkrathok.

For Padilla, they have plenty of work to do with Melindo whom they were targeting for a world title shot in the featherweight division or a rematch against the latter’s tormentor, Juan Francisco Estrada of Mexico.

“Sunod nako plano para ni Milan kay masaka namo ang WBC rankings as fast as possible. Mao ni take mi sa OPBF route kay matod pa sa OPBF, once makakuha mi og bakus nila, automatically ma rank siya sa WBC world,” Padilla said.

(Our next plan for Milan is to raise him to the WBC rankings as fast as possible. That is why we took the OPBF route because according to the OPBF, once we can get a belt from them, we will automatically be ranked in the WBC world.)

“Our plan is to provide Milan with a tune-up fight, but we’re planning to stay at 126 lbs kay mao na daw iyang (because that is his) comfortable weight.”

Melindo bowed to Estrada in 2013 for the WBA super world and WBO world flyweight titles via unanimous decision in Macao, China.

Despite the loss, Melindo went on to become the IBF and IBO world light flyweight champion in 2017.

Padilla also revealed that they would continue to build up Melindo’s knockout power, speed, and energy to keep up in the highly-competitive featherweight division.

“Although wala pa iyang knockout power, but maybe, we can build that in the future. Maybe, what we plan to do also is to get the regular OPBF title. Once we get that, maybe, we can make a move for a title in the WBC. Two or three years, in the making, hopefully, we can get the rematch against Juan Francisco Estrada,” said Padilla.

(Although, his knockout power is not yet there, but maybe we can build that in the future. Maybe, what we plan to do also is to get the regular OPBF title. Once we get that, maybe, we can make a move for a title in the WBC. Two or three years, in the making, hopefully, we can get the rematch against Juan Francisco Estrada.)

Short window for training

Padilla said that Melindo’s struggle during the weigh-in was the result of his short training camp which only lasted a month.

Padilla said that they were notified to put up a fight card by the Cebu City government last November as part of the Sinulog festivities. At that time, Melindo was 163 lbs.

Impressively, Melindo cut almost 40 lbs during the holiday season for his fight with Buatkrathok.

“Nagsugod siya og 74 kg pagsugod sa training and iyaha nang gikuha for 1 month. Naa mi lacking sa part namo, na overlook namo ang weight management ni Milan. Mao tong naglisud siya og kuha sa weight. But, he tried his best and got the weight. Yes, I’m impressed coming from a one month preparation. It was very impressive,” Padilla said.

(He started with 74 kg. when he started training and he achieved [cutting his weight] in one month. We were lacking on our part that we overlooked the weight management of Milan. That is why he found it difficult to cut his weight. But, he tried his best and got the weight. Yes, I’m impressed coming from a one month preparation. It was very impressive.)

