Sinulog Football Cup : 164 teams to compete in two-day competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The upcoming 11th Sinulog Football Cup has amassed a staggering 164 teams that will compete in the two-day competition this weekend, Jan. 21-22, 2023 at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in the South Road Properties (SRP).

The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) recently posted the current number of teams that have enlisted in the tournament have reached 164.

One of the main reasons the tournament drew these many teams is the long hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the same time, many footballers are itching to play at the top-notch artificial turf of the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex which is the home of the Cebu Football Club Gentle Giants.

In the men’s open alone, there are 32 teams that registered for the tournament which include the vaunted ERCO Football Club, Queen City United, University of San Carlos, the visiting Zamboanguita FC, Forza FC, Don Bosco FC, and many more.

Meanwhile, eight teams will be fielded in in the women’s open. These teams are San Roque Football Club, Danao FC, Real Carcaranon Club de Futbol, Arkiteks United FC, University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars, Forza FC, and the Cebu Urduja Team A and B.

Besides the men’s and women’s open, there are 12 other categories to be featured in the tournament.

These are the mixed U7, mixed U11, boys U13, girls U15, mixed U9, boys U15, girls U17, boys U19, boys U17, men’s 40-above, men’s 50-above, and men’s professional.

/dbs